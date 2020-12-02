After more than four decades, the US policy of engagement is over. Photo: Reuters After more than four decades, the US policy of engagement is over. Photo: Reuters
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Hawk or super hawk? The choice for American China watchers

  • With his disdain for non-profit expertise, Trump disrupted the US foreign policy establishment, ending a policy of engagement that went back to 1972
  • A new president may be heading to the White House but that won’t necessarily mean a reversion to the past

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Dec, 2020

