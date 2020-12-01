China has conducted a number of successful tests of the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile specifically designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles, according to a US report. Photo: AFP
Australia and US to take on China and Russia in game-changing hypersonic missiles
- Australian defence minister says the weapons are meant to help deter aggression against Australian interests
- Other countries in the region including India, Japan and South Korea might follow suit, analyst says
Topic | Defence
China has conducted a number of successful tests of the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile specifically designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles, according to a US report. Photo: AFP