China Conference: United States panellists advised US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to hold off any major policy discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping until both nations tone down their behaviour. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Joe Biden should repair US alliances before meeting with Xi Jinping, China analysts say
- The new US administration must restore America’s reputation globally, one panellist at China Conference: United States says
- But China has also contributed to worsening ties, another panellist says, by ‘overreaching and overstepping’ around the world
Topic | China Conference: United States
