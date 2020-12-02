China Conference: United States panellists advised US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to hold off any major policy discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping until both nations tone down their behaviour. Photo: Getty Images via AFP China Conference: United States panellists advised US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to hold off any major policy discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping until both nations tone down their behaviour. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Joe Biden should repair US alliances before meeting with Xi Jinping, China analysts say

  • The new US administration must restore America’s reputation globally, one panellist at China Conference: United States says
  • But China has also contributed to worsening ties, another panellist says, by ‘overreaching and overstepping’ around the world

Jacob FromerJun MaiCissy Zhou
Jacob Fromer in Washington, Jun Mai in Beijing and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:04am, 2 Dec, 2020

