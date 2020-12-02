Zheng Zaosong admitted he stole vials containing cancer cells from the Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre lab. Photo illustration: Shutterstock Zheng Zaosong admitted he stole vials containing cancer cells from the Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre lab. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese researcher Zheng Zaosong to plead guilty in Harvard cancer-cell case

  • Zheng, who is accused of stealing 21 vials from a Boston hospital, will be permitted to return to China after admitting to a lesser charge, US prosecutors say
  • Customs agents reportedly found the items stashed in a sock in his luggage before a flight to Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:14am, 2 Dec, 2020

