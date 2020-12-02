Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Joe Biden in Beijing when he was US vice-president in 2013. Observers say the two leaders should hold “frequent summits” to improve ties. Photo: TNS
China expects US to ease some restrictions on exchanges under Joe Biden, military adviser says
- That could include more student visas for Chinese and reopening consulates closed under Donald Trump, according to Yao Yunzhu
- She made the remarks at a regional security forum in Beijing where foreign policy experts called for regular dialogue to resume
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Joe Biden in Beijing when he was US vice-president in 2013. Observers say the two leaders should hold “frequent summits” to improve ties. Photo: TNS