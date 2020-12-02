The WTO Appellate Body has effectively been defunct since December 10 last year when two of the last three judges finished their terms. The last member, Zhao Hong of China, finished her term on Monday, leaving the world trade dispute settlement panel without a judge. Photo: AFP
‘Painful’ exit of Chinese member leaves WTO appeals body without a judge and trade dispute cases in limbo
- Zhao Hong finished her term as a member of the Appellate Body with parting words that an ‘existential crisis’ loomed for the WTO
- The election of Joe Biden as the next US president brings hope in Western countries that America will resume interest in multilateral institutions
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
The WTO Appellate Body has effectively been defunct since December 10 last year when two of the last three judges finished their terms. The last member, Zhao Hong of China, finished her term on Monday, leaving the world trade dispute settlement panel without a judge. Photo: AFP