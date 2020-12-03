Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-US power competition brings a Cold War arms concept back into fashion

  • Military and foreign policy specialists at Xiangshan forum in Beijing discuss need for arms control structures to be repaired after Trump era, and updated
  • But China is reluctant to join US-Russian nuclear negotiations without Washington and Moscow reducing their larger stockpiles

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear missiles are paraded in Beijing during celebrations marking 2019’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE