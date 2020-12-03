If China were to join the CPTPP, it would become a member of the region’s two largest free-trade agreements, neither of which includes the US. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China probably won’t join trade deal that has replaced TPP, says former US negotiator
- Beijing has interest, but Wendy Cutler sees ‘a real divorce between China’s statement and the changes that need to be done on the ground to really join CPTPP’
- President Xi Jinping said last month he would consider making China a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Topic | China Conference: United States
If China were to join the CPTPP, it would become a member of the region’s two largest free-trade agreements, neither of which includes the US. Photo: Chinatopix via AP