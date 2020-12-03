The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China must stop ‘wishful thinking’ that rivalry with US will end with Biden

  • Chinese foreign relations expert Yan Xuetong predicts decades of an uneasy peace as competition continues between two powers
  • Clearly defining competitive relationship would give Beijing and Washington common ground to avoid escalation, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 1:02pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will not mean an end to tensions with China, according to a foreign relations expert in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE