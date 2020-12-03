Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the visa rule reflected “ideological prejudice”. Photo: Reuters
China claims prejudice as US shortens visas for Communist Party members
- New rules reportedly limit validity of travel visas for party members and families to a month and single entry
- Beijing calls it ‘political oppression against China by the anti-China extremist forces in the US’
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the visa rule reflected “ideological prejudice”. Photo: Reuters