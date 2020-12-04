A Long March 11 carrier rocket takes off from a mobile launch platform in the Yellow Sea in June last year. Photo: Reuters A Long March 11 carrier rocket takes off from a mobile launch platform in the Yellow Sea in June last year. Photo: Reuters
China planning coastal base that will allow it to launch rockets from sea

  • New site could help cut cost and risk associated with satellite launches by offering greater flexibility
  • Official says facility can help meet demands of the country’s rapidly growing aerospace sector

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Dec, 2020

