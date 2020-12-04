The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing in April 2018. Photo: Reuters The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Trump administration adds China’s SMIC and CNOOC to blacklist

  • In a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing, the US defence department designates four additional companies as having links to the Chinese military
  • China Construction Technology Co. and China International Engineering Consulting Corp were also added to the list

Reuters
Updated: 6:23am, 4 Dec, 2020

