China’s coronavirus testing rules for frozen meats give importers a chill

  • Companies report already-low margins are being squeezed further as they comply with stricter requirements, despite WHO advice
  • Cases of imports contaminated with the virus continue to pile up and Chinese officials are taking no chances

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

