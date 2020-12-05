Coronavirus testing and disinfecting procedures in China have slowed down distribution of frozen food imports and dampened consumer interest. Photo: Reuters
China’s coronavirus testing rules for frozen meats give importers a chill
- Companies report already-low margins are being squeezed further as they comply with stricter requirements, despite WHO advice
- Cases of imports contaminated with the virus continue to pile up and Chinese officials are taking no chances
