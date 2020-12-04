The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Beijing could ‘reopen consulate, let journalists back in’

  • Chinese ambassador says it all rests on American policy towards China and whether Washington aims to contain Beijing
  • ‘It’s too early to talk about the schedule for next year,’ envoy says when asked if Biden and Xi will meet

Topic |   US-China relations
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 5:30pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US consulate in Chengdu was told to close this year in response to a similar order against the Chinese consulate in Houston. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE