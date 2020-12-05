US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not identify any of the individuals targeted. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/dpa
US to deny visas for Chinese officials accused of stifling dissent
- Restrictions target the United Front Work Department, a Chinese Communist Party organ tasked with strengthening adherence to the party within and outside China
- In announcing the move, the State Department cites a malign influence campaign to intimidate critics of Beijing living overseas
Topic | US-China relations
