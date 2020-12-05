US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not identify any of the individuals targeted. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/dpa US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not identify any of the individuals targeted. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/dpa
China /  Diplomacy

US to deny visas for Chinese officials accused of stifling dissent

  • Restrictions target the United Front Work Department, a Chinese Communist Party organ tasked with strengthening adherence to the party within and outside China
  • In announcing the move, the State Department cites a malign influence campaign to intimidate critics of Beijing living overseas

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 4:48am, 5 Dec, 2020

