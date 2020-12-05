China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP
China, Sudan and the oil debt distress straining a decades-long partnership
- Before the plunge in oil prices and before the country split in two, Khartoum could count on backing from Beijing
- But Chinese investors and other stakeholders are in dispute as Sudan’s unmet repayments mount
