China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP
China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China, Sudan and the oil debt distress straining a decades-long partnership

  • Before the plunge in oil prices and before the country split in two, Khartoum could count on backing from Beijing
  • But Chinese investors and other stakeholders are in dispute as Sudan’s unmet repayments mount

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:54pm, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP
China will continue to play some role in Sudan’s economic development, analysts say. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE