Why China is now looking to have its say on international law

  • Beijing used to steer clear of multilateral tribunals, preferring to go one on one in disputes
  • But four years after a decision against it on the South China Sea, Beijing is taking more of an interest in global rules and the way they are made

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Beijing refused to take part in the South China Sea case in The Hague. Photo: Shutterstock
