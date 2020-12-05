Beijing refused to take part in the South China Sea case in The Hague. Photo: Shutterstock
Why China is now looking to have its say on international law
- Beijing used to steer clear of multilateral tribunals, preferring to go one on one in disputes
- But four years after a decision against it on the South China Sea, Beijing is taking more of an interest in global rules and the way they are made
Topic | Xi Jinping
Beijing refused to take part in the South China Sea case in The Hague. Photo: Shutterstock