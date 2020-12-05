The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters
The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US axes Chinese cultural programmes on propaganda grounds

  • US secretary of state says the exchanges are soft power influence tools offering carefully curated access to the Communist Party
  • Decision is the latest in a long line of US moves to limit person-to-person contact between the two countries

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 3:32pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters
The people-to-people ties that have bound the US-China relationship together over decades of engagement have frayed, according to two Brookings Institution analysts . Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE