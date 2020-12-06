Images in October of the new Pangda village on the west bank of the Torsa River stirred controversy about possible border infringements but both China and Bhutan deny that there has been any wrongdoing. Photo: Weibo Images in October of the new Pangda village on the west bank of the Torsa River stirred controversy about possible border infringements but both China and Bhutan deny that there has been any wrongdoing. Photo: Weibo
Images in October of the new Pangda village on the west bank of the Torsa River stirred controversy about possible border infringements but both China and Bhutan deny that there has been any wrongdoing. Photo: Weibo
Near the China-Bhutan-India border, a new village is drawing attention to old disputes

  • Does the sudden development of an outpost in Tibet mean the 2017 Doklam stand-off between China and India has not been resolved?
  • Pangda is one of 628 xiaokang border villages in Tibet autonomous region, a community serving both socioeconomic and defence purposes for China

Liu Zhen in Beijing and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 3:51pm, 6 Dec, 2020

