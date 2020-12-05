Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng said critics were trying to silence China. Photo: Xinhua Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng said critics were trying to silence China. Photo: Xinhua
We’re not Wolf Warriors, we’re only standing up for China, says senior official

  • Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng defends the use of what he calls ‘rhetorical tit-for-tat’ in the face of growing international criticism
  • He tells conference Beijing has no choice but to fight back against constant ‘nagging’ and ‘insults’ from foreign critics

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 11:16pm, 5 Dec, 2020

