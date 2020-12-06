Marsha Blackburn hit back by accusing Chen of being a “puppet”. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Marsha Blackburn hit back by accusing Chen of being a “puppet”. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
2020 in a nutshell? Chinese state media journalist responds to US senator’s racist tweet with sexist insult

  • Online nationalists overlook China Daily bureau chief’s use misogynist slur to praise ‘Wolf Warrior’ attack on Republican Marsha Blackburn
  • Trump supporting politician was widely criticised after saying Chinese had ‘5,000-year history of cheating and stealing’

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 12:00am, 6 Dec, 2020

