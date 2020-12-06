Nato members must work together to confront the challenges of China, according to a new report. Photo: AP Photo
Not friends. Not enemies. Where to now for Nato on China?
- A new report says Beijing poses challenges to democratic countries and the transatlantic alliance must work together to meet them
- The report points to a bigger shift in Europe on the Asian giant towards the US position
Topic | Nato
