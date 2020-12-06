China and the US will not easily resolve their differences in values, according to an American academic. Photo: AP China and the US will not easily resolve their differences in values, according to an American academic. Photo: AP
China-US relations: a clash of values that could ‘turn out badly’

  • The two countries will not easily overcome their differences, according to American academic who coined the ‘Thucydides trap’
  • The Chinese economy is growing while everyone else is shrinking, with Beijing on track to displace Washington in Asia, he says

Linda Lew

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Dec, 2020

