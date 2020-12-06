China and the US will not easily resolve their differences in values, according to an American academic. Photo: AP
China-US relations: a clash of values that could ‘turn out badly’
- The two countries will not easily overcome their differences, according to American academic who coined the ‘Thucydides trap’
- The Chinese economy is growing while everyone else is shrinking, with Beijing on track to displace Washington in Asia, he says
Topic | US-China relations
China and the US will not easily resolve their differences in values, according to an American academic. Photo: AP