The Office for Safeguarding National Security was established in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Bloomberg
US to target more China officials over Hong Kong crackdown, sources say
- At least a dozen Communist Party members and officials from the National People’s Congress could face sanctions this week
- Asset freezes and financial restrictions part of Trump administration’s latest pressure on Beijing
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
