The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has issued a call for renewed dialogue between Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Time for a reset in US-China relations, says foreign minister Wang Yi
- The top Chinese diplomat has called for a resumption of dialogue between the two powers after months of growing hostility
- Remarks were made on Monday during a video discussion with the US-China Business Council
Topic | US-China relations
