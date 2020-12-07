Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home for a court appearance in October. Her case has strained relations between the US, China and Canada. Photo: AFP Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home for a court appearance in October. Her case has strained relations between the US, China and Canada. Photo: AFP
Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home for a court appearance in October. Her case has strained relations between the US, China and Canada. Photo: AFP
US under Biden could reboot Canada-China ties by dropping Meng Wanzhou extradition, Canadian ex-officials say

  • Former foreign minister tells webinar Huawei could be charged in the case instead of the executive, with release of two Canadians held in China sought
  • Ex-ambassador to Beijing calls for ‘elegant solution’ but also says Ottawa should take a firmer stand over issues like Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Wendy Wu
Updated: 7:02pm, 7 Dec, 2020

