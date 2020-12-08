US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced sanctions on top officials of China’s legislature for the body’s enforcement of the national security law imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
US sanctions Chinese legislators for imposing national security law on Hong Kong
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cites 14 lawmakers, including Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee
- The panel, he said, ‘neutered the ability of the people of Hong Kong to choose … elected representatives in keeping with the Joint Declaration and Basic Law’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced sanctions on top officials of China’s legislature for the body’s enforcement of the national security law imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: dpa