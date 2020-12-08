China’s purchases under its interim trade deal with the US slowed during its initial coronavirus outbreak, then increased in the summer. Photo: Reuters
China is Asia’s No 1 military, economic threat: US commerce chief Wilbur Ross
- He also calls on Beijing to honour the US-China interim trade deal after it announced its recovery from the coronavirus outbreak
- Beijing has bought around 70 per cent of its target for US agricultural products under the deal, but less of other items, Ross says
