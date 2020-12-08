The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Washington approves US$280 million arms sale to Taiwan

  • US defence security agency says communications system deal ‘will not alter’ the region’s basic military balance
  • Proposed sale is the first to be announced after November’s presidential election

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
The proposed arms sale signals no change in US commitment to Taiwan, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE