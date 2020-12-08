President-elect Joe Biden will succeed a US administration that has been particularly hawkish on China. Photo: AP
Biden may struggle to ‘restore’ US foreign policy to deal with China challenge, experts say
- International community is sceptical after Trump’s ‘America first’ approach, virtual panel discussion told
- Washington also advised to ‘cool it publicly’ with Beijing and re-establish a private, strategic channel of communication
Topic | Donald Trump
President-elect Joe Biden will succeed a US administration that has been particularly hawkish on China. Photo: AP