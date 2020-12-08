President-elect Joe Biden will succeed a US administration that has been particularly hawkish on China. Photo: AP President-elect Joe Biden will succeed a US administration that has been particularly hawkish on China. Photo: AP
Biden may struggle to ‘restore’ US foreign policy to deal with China challenge, experts say

  • International community is sceptical after Trump’s ‘America first’ approach, virtual panel discussion told
  • Washington also advised to ‘cool it publicly’ with Beijing and re-establish a private, strategic channel of communication

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Dec, 2020

