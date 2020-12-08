Mainland China is still a top investment destination for British firms, with 39 per cent of those surveyed saying it was their No 1 priority. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitical tensions fuel concerns for British companies in China, survey finds
- Number of businesses looking to expand in the country has declined from 60 per cent last year to 44 per cent, according to poll
- The worsening relationship between London and Beijing is among their top worries
Topic | Trade
Mainland China is still a top investment destination for British firms, with 39 per cent of those surveyed saying it was their No 1 priority. Photo: Reuters