The two countries had previously used different criteria to measure its size. Photo: EPA-EFE The two countries had previously used different criteria to measure its size. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

It’s official: Everest grows by almost a metre after China and Nepal settle a long-running debate

  • Twin surveys by the Himalayan neighbours conclude that world’s highest peak is 8,848.86 metres tall – some 86cm more than the earliest highest estimate
  • Announcement hailed as a symbol of closer ties between the two as Nepal moves away from reliance on India”

Topic |   Nepal
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:31pm, 8 Dec, 2020

