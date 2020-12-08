The two countries had previously used different criteria to measure its size. Photo: EPA-EFE
It’s official: Everest grows by almost a metre after China and Nepal settle a long-running debate
- Twin surveys by the Himalayan neighbours conclude that world’s highest peak is 8,848.86 metres tall – some 86cm more than the earliest highest estimate
- Announcement hailed as a symbol of closer ties between the two as Nepal moves away from reliance on India”
