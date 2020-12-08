If the nomination is approved, Lloyd Austin will be the first African-American defence secretary. Photo: AFP
Biden’s pick for defence chief unlikely to change China policy, analysts say
- Lloyd Austin, a retired army general, will be nominated to lead the Pentagon, according to US media reports
- Chinese observers expect Indo-Pacific strategy to continue under new administration
Topic | Joe Biden
