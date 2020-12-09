The forum was told that Biden’s focus on domestic priorities did not mean disengaging from the rest of the world. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Joe Biden won’t make dramatic changes to US policies on Taiwan, says former Obama official
- Former assistant secretary of state Kurt Campbell tells security forum that many in Washington value strong relationship with Taiwan
- Taipei has moved closer to US during Donald Trump’s presidency and is worried his successor may want to placate Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
