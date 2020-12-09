The forum was told that Biden’s focus on domestic priorities did not mean disengaging from the rest of the world. Photo: Getty Images/TNS The forum was told that Biden’s focus on domestic priorities did not mean disengaging from the rest of the world. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Joe Biden won’t make dramatic changes to US policies on Taiwan, says former Obama official

  • Former assistant secretary of state Kurt Campbell tells security forum that many in Washington value strong relationship with Taiwan
  • Taipei has moved closer to US during Donald Trump’s presidency and is worried his successor may want to placate Beijing

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 12:38am, 9 Dec, 2020

