Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, leaves her Vancouver home on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Canadian officer says he should have spoken up about passwords on day of Meng Wanzhou’s arrest

  • Sergeant Ross Lundie says he heard fellow officers discussing passwords in a way that ‘did not make sense’, but he did not think of the conversation for two years
  • It would later emerge that Meng’s electronic passwords had been given to police in breach of Canada’s privacy laws

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:56am, 9 Dec, 2020

