Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, leaves her Vancouver home on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Canadian officer says he should have spoken up about passwords on day of Meng Wanzhou’s arrest
- Sergeant Ross Lundie says he heard fellow officers discussing passwords in a way that ‘did not make sense’, but he did not think of the conversation for two years
- It would later emerge that Meng’s electronic passwords had been given to police in breach of Canada’s privacy laws
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, leaves her Vancouver home on Tuesday. Photo: AFP