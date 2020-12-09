Former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg could be the next US ambassador to China. Photo: AFP
‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg could be heading to China as Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador role
- Appointment would boost the small town mayor’s chances in future US presidential race, online news report says
- Buttigieg’s name is also said to be under discussion for a number of domestic leadership positions in new administration
