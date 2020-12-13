A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP
A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

A new way for the highway as Africa struggles with Chinese debt

  • Slow shift towards public-private partnerships to fund infrastructure projects, where costs are repaid through fees like road tolls
  • Beijing has encouraged Chinese companies to get involved in such deals, which could lower repayment risk but are also more profitable

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP
A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE