A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP
A new way for the highway as Africa struggles with Chinese debt
- Slow shift towards public-private partnerships to fund infrastructure projects, where costs are repaid through fees like road tolls
- Beijing has encouraged Chinese companies to get involved in such deals, which could lower repayment risk but are also more profitable
Topic | China-Africa relations
A highway leading north of Nairobi that was built by Chinese companies. Beijing has urged private firms to play a greater role in Africa. Photo: AP