China’s grand belt and road plan to connect the world has hit plenty of bumps. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is China’s Belt and Road Initiative all about?
- The multibillion-dollar connectivity plan has been beset with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic this year
- But the global health crisis is only one of the stumbling blocks faced by Xi Jinping’s grand scheme
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
China’s grand belt and road plan to connect the world has hit plenty of bumps. Photo: Xinhua