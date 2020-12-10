China’s grand belt and road plan to connect the world has hit plenty of bumps. Photo: Xinhua China’s grand belt and road plan to connect the world has hit plenty of bumps. Photo: Xinhua
China / Diplomacy

Explainer
What is China’s Belt and Road Initiative all about?

  • The multibillion-dollar connectivity plan has been beset with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic this year
  • But the global health crisis is only one of the stumbling blocks faced by Xi Jinping’s grand scheme

Belt and Road Initiative
Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:00am, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
