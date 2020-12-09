Foreign ministers Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and Wang Yi held talks to try to end their countries’ border dispute, without success. Photo: Xinhua
China-India friendship unrealistic during border row: Indian foreign minister
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, says relations are at their lowest point in 30 to 40 years
- China ‘today gave us five different explanations’ for bringing ‘tens of thousands of troops to the Line of Actual Control’, according to Jaishankar
Topic | China-India border dispute
