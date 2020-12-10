Ties between China and Australia are becoming increasingly frosty. Photo: Getty Images
China’s Belt and Road Initiative faces fresh challenge from Australian laws on investment deals
- Legislation passed by Canberra could derail projects linked to China’s international connectivity scheme
- China’s foreign ministry says it hopes Australia will behave in an ‘objective and rational manner’
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
