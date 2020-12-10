Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong activists meet UK home secretary Priti Patel as she finalises plans to let BN(O) passport holders come to Britain
- Minister holds discussion with campaigners including Nathan Law and sister of Andy Li, who was held in mainland China while trying to flee
- Millions of Hongkongers could be given right to settle in Britain with a potential path to citizenship
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
