Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Hong Kong activists meet UK home secretary Priti Patel as she finalises plans to let BN(O) passport holders come to Britain

  • Minister holds discussion with campaigners including Nathan Law and sister of Andy Li, who was held in mainland China while trying to flee
  • Millions of Hongkongers could be given right to settle in Britain with a potential path to citizenship

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 3:57am, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (front left) and Beatrice Li (front right) with British home secretary Beatrice Li (centre). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE