US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pompeo shames MIT, calls Chinese authorities ‘jackbooted thugs’ in remarks about academic freedom
- America’s top diplomat also targets ‘left-leaning’ US schools as hotbeds of anti-Americanism
- On Huawei, Pompeo insists that the ‘rules-based’ West must win on 5G technology
Topic | US-China relations
