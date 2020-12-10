US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Pompeo shames MIT, calls Chinese authorities ‘jackbooted thugs’ in remarks about academic freedom

  • America’s top diplomat also targets ‘left-leaning’ US schools as hotbeds of anti-Americanism
  • On Huawei, Pompeo insists that the ‘rules-based’ West must win on 5G technology

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 2:53am, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about China at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE