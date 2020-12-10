Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver to attend a hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou hearing: Canada border boss warned officer not to create more records, in case they were accessed via information law
- Border officer Nicole Goodman said she was told that creating a summary of Meng’s case was ‘probably not a good idea because evidence should be tested in court’
- She told Meng’s extradition hearing that there was nothing nefarious about the instruction, and it was not intended to conceal anything
Topic | Huawei
