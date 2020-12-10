“China is not playing by the rules that they agreed to,” US Permanent Representative to Nato Kay Bailey Hutchison, shown in 2018, said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters “China is not playing by the rules that they agreed to,” US Permanent Representative to Nato Kay Bailey Hutchison, shown in 2018, said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Nato has joined US in regarding China as a ‘risk’ to security, US envoy says

  • Comments by Kay Bailey Hutchison, US representative at Nato, follow alliance chief’s depiction of China as ‘really changing the security environment we face’
  • Still, analyst says, while Europe and US are converging on view of China, ‘assertions that the entire alliance sees the risk clearly are wishful thinking’

Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:32am, 10 Dec, 2020

