The Pentagon has named Michael Pillsbury, a long-time China hawk, chairman of the Defence Policy Board. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Michael Pillsbury, new chairman of the Pentagon’s policy board, aims to correct lack of understanding about China
- Adviser to Donald Trump says he hopes to address what he believes is Defence Department’s lack of understanding about Beijing’s military intentions
- Pillsbury’s appointment coincides with ouster of former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright
