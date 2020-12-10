The Pentagon has named Michael Pillsbury, a long-time China hawk, chairman of the Defence Policy Board. Photo: Bloomberg The Pentagon has named Michael Pillsbury, a long-time China hawk, chairman of the Defence Policy Board. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Michael Pillsbury, new chairman of the Pentagon’s policy board, aims to correct lack of understanding about China

  • Adviser to Donald Trump says he hopes to address what he believes is Defence Department’s lack of understanding about Beijing’s military intentions
  • Pillsbury’s appointment coincides with ouster of former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 8:19am, 10 Dec, 2020

