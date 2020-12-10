Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

Australia pays ‘lip service’ to neutrality with China, says Global Times editor Hu Xijin after lunch with ambassador

  • Hu Xijin from Global Times reports Australian ambassador told him his country does not follow the US on all China-related issues
  • Tabloid boss shares details of meeting on social media and says Canberra will continue to pay price for ‘unreasonable’ policy

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:33pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Australian ambassador to Beijing Graham Fletcher with Global Times editor Hu Xijin on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE