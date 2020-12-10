China has revoked visa-free visits to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of American diplomatic passports. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China targets US diplomats, Congress members in fresh sanctions
- Beijing revokes visa-free visits to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of American diplomatic passports
- Move is in response to US action against 14 vice-chairmen of the National People’s Congress
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
