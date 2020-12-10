General Wei Fenghe said China was ready to work with Southeast Asian nations “to build a closer community with a shared future”. Photo: AP General Wei Fenghe said China was ready to work with Southeast Asian nations “to build a closer community with a shared future”. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Beijing ‘ready to work with Asean’, defence chief says

  • General Wei Fenghe made the remarks in a virtual meeting with his Southeast Asian counterparts
  • Beijing has been seeking to shore up ties with its neighbours as its rivalry with Washington intensifies

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 6:17pm, 10 Dec, 2020

