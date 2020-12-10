Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: Xi tells Macron he hopes Europe can be positive about Beijing
- Leaders agree in phone call to cooperate on space exploration projects and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
- Pair say they also hope a China-EU investment agreement can be finalised as soon as possible
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters