Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Witness admits giving ‘incomplete’ testimony in Meng Wanzhou hearing, as illicit contact with Canada government lawyer is revealed
- Border officer Nicole Goodman breached court instructions by approaching the lawyer with concerns her testimony was privileged information
- The extradition hearing was temporarily halted and the court cleared so that Goodman could receive directions on the matter
Topic | US-China trade war
