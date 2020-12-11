Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China /  Diplomacy

Witness admits giving ‘incomplete’ testimony in Meng Wanzhou hearing, as illicit contact with Canada government lawyer is revealed

  • Border officer Nicole Goodman breached court instructions by approaching the lawyer with concerns her testimony was privileged information
  • The extradition hearing was temporarily halted and the court cleared so that Goodman could receive directions on the matter

Topic |   US-China trade war
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:56am, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves BC Supreme Court with her husband Liu Xiaozong on Wednesday, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE